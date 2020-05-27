Have you seen her? Missing San Antonio teenager last seen near Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing San Antonio teen.
16-year-old Alexandria "Brianna" Martinez was last seen Monday in the 100 block of Bandera Rd. near Woodlawn Lake. She is described as having straight black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Domino's uniform with a sequined Disney backpack, a cheetah[print scrscrunchiunchie, and brown Sperry shoes.
Police say Brianna is believed to be with a fellow co-worker.
Anyone with information on Brianna's whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.
