SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said 2-year-old Jaya Ailani Trevino, along with her father, Juan Trevino, were located by county investigators and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, about 16 hours after an Amber Alert.

They were found near a gas station at Military Drive and Timbercreek.

KENS 5

According to BCSO, Jaya was taken by her father during what investigators call a "family violence assault" that unfolded shortly after midnight Monday.

Trevino allegedly kicked in the door to Jaya's mother's home in the 10000 block of Shaenfield Road, threatened her and assaulted her. He then grabbed Jaya and fled the residence, according to the sheriff's office. Jaya's mother told investigators she witnessed the toddler's head slam against the door as her father took her from the residence.

Salazar said detectives made contact with Trevino over the phone several times overnight, in unsuccessful attempts to get him to surrender. He added investigators were able to narrow their search to several apartment complexes they believed he was hiding at with the girl.

On Tuesday morning, they saw him emerge from one of those apartment complexes that was under surveillance with Jaya. Authorities followed them to the gas station and took him into custody without incident.

“This morning they sent me a picture of the little girl. She was eating chips that the deputy had given her. She looked very happy, very healthy,” Salazar said.

A second woman was arrested at the gas station, 32-year-old Jessica Morales, who was driving their van.

KENS 5

“From our understanding, she's just an acquaintance. The information we're given is that there's no relationship to the two whatsoever,” said BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia.

As BCSO transported Trevino to the jail, he made several comments to reporters, including that he didn't hurt his daughter's mother and comments about his girls.

"I wanted to give a shoutout to my girls: I love you. I love ya'll. Daddy will be home," Trevino said. "Everybody will know the truth. There's only one side."

Jaya was taken to a hospital to be checked out by medical staff, before BCSO says the girl was reunited with her mother. Morales is facing a charge of hindering apprehension, a third-degree felony.

Trevino, meanwhile, is booked in jail on several family violence warrants.