Missing 6-year-old Joel Jimenez has been returned to his mother, but the boy's grandmother has disappeared, the boy's mother said.

The San Antonio Police Department has issued a warrant for the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy, Joel Jimenez, who had been missing from the east side since Sunday.

Sarah Tremillo, the missing child's grandmother, could face up to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

The boy’s mother, Bianca Enriquez, told KENS 5 she believes he was taken by his grandmother from the east side neighborhood. “We just want him home,” Enriquez said.

PREVIOUSLY: SAPD: 6-year-old boy missing, last seen on east side

Enriquez said she hasn’t seen or heard her mother in months and doesn't know where she lives or how to get a hold of her. She said her mother was “not in the right state of mind” when she allegedly took her son. She said that the boy was returned Wednesday night, but Tremillo took off immediately.

Enriquez said she has alerted the authorities.

© 2018 KENS