SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing from the 400 block of West Bitters Friday night.

According to police, it is possible that the young boy, Shaun Alexander Smith may be with his father.

Shaun's father does have visitation rights but it was not his designated time to be with Shaun at the time he went missing. School district officials with North East ISD confirm the boy is a student at Harmony Hills Elementary. Police are hoping if any of his friends have heard from Shaun, they will reach out.

Call SAPD Missing Persons at 210-207-7660 with any information on Shaun's whereabouts.