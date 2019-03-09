ODESSA, Texas — As families of the Odessa mass shooting victims grieve and begin plans to bury their loved ones, a Sugar Land man is trying to help.

Ben Hadden is an Odessa native. His family has an extra plot at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in town.

He posted on Facebook Sunday: “I am an OHS graduate and have a special place in my heart to firstly offer this plot to family of the young OHS student who lost her life this weekend, but of course, would be honored to donate the plot to any of the deceased victims.”

The post has been shared more than 1,500 times and has more than 1,200 reactions.

“I didn’t like seeing people hurting in the community I grew up in,” Hadden wrote in a text message to KHOU reporter Chris Costa. “My family has deep roots in Odessa and I love the people there. One of my family members or close friends could have very well been one of the victims and the possibility of that having become a reality really stung.”

The plot is next to Hadden’s father, who died in 2010 of a rare cancer.

“It just seemed so natural to offer it, like something he would do himself if he were still here,” Hadden wrote. “And frankly, when God is tugging on your heart like he was mine, you don’t really have a say in the matter. You just do it.”

Hadden is asking people to email him at Benj1018@msn.com, or contact Sunset Memorial Gardens directly.

Hadden said another person with two lots at Sunset may also be interested in donating their plots as well.