Third arrest made in 2007 Universal City cold case

Michael Carroll Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2007 murder of Blase Wright.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — The Texas Rangers have made a third arrest in connection to the 2007 murder of Blase Wright.

According to an arrest affidavit, Michael Carroll Jr., was one of three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Wright on February 2, 2007.

A witness told investigators during the initial investigation in 2007 that she saw a vehicle drive up to and park in front of her apartment. She then stated that she saw three people get out of the car.

During July of this year, the witness told investigators that Carroll contacted her about the murder prior to her talking with the Universal City Police Department.

According to the witness, Carroll questioned her about what and who she saw leaving Wright's apartment at the time of the murder because his gun was used in Wright's murder. Carroll then reportedly told the witness to report back to him anytime she was contacted by the police.

The arrest affidavit states that the day after Wright's murder, another witness went to Carroll's residence. At this time, the second witness told Carroll that Joseph Selders had done something the day before and that Carroll was acting "petrified" when the second witness brought this up.

The second witness then told investigators that Carroll told him that Selders had the gun used to shoot Wright in the trunk of his car. The second witness told investigators that he talked with Selders about the gun and asked if he could have it. Selders reportedly gave the gun to the second witness; the gun was retrieved from the trunk of Selders' car.

Per the affidavit, the second witness told investigators that he gave the gun to another person and that the gun was later used in a separate shooting in San Antonio.

In August 2020, investigators met with Selders who told investigators that if a "'lick' was being 'hit' he would not be the one waiting in the car, he would be the individual in the apartment." In previous interviews with investigators, Selders admitted to being in possession of the gun used to shoot Wright.

Selders stated that he came in possession of the gun by his friend "JB" prior to the murder. During the same interview, the affidavit states that Selders told investigators that he "refused to 'put another man in prison' and provide information about individuals involved with Wright's murder."

He stated that if Lara Selders, who was living with him at the time, had admitted to being the driver in the murder, then she needed to go to prison for her involvement. At the same time, Joseph admitted to investigators that he was the front passenger in her car, implicating himself at the crime scene.

Lara and Joseph Selders have both been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with Wright's death.

During interviews of Carroll, he told investigators that he had no knowledge of Wright's murder, despite witnesses providing explicit detail of his involvement.