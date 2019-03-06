BEAUMONT, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas sentenced a 48-year-old Mexican man to prison for federal immigration violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office...

A 48-year-old Mexican national illegally living in the Beaumont, Texas area, has been sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Jose De Jesus Rocha-Perez pleaded guilty on Dec. 27, 2018 to illegal reentry by a previously deported alien and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to information presented in court, in September 2018, Rocha-Perez was in the Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont Texas following his arrest for public intoxication when a records check by a deportation officer revealed that Rocha-Perez was in the country illegally. Rocha-Perez was interviewed and admitted to being a citizen of Mexico and illegally present in the United States.

Further investigation revealed Rocha-Perez had multiple felony convictions including illegal entry into the United States, illegal reentry into the United States, larceny, burglary, and assault. Rocha-Perez had also been deported from the United States on four separate occasions.

After completing his federal prison sentence, Rocha-Perez will be deported from the United States.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Enforcement and Removal Operations (DHS-ERO) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall L. Fluke.