HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a gunman who fired multiple shots at a METRO bus on the north side early Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. as the bus was traveling on Veterans Memorial just north of W. Gulf Bank.

Witnesses told police the suspect fired multiple rounds into the rear of the bus, shattering glass. Minor injuries were reported when at least one passenger was cut by the glass.

Police are now searching the neighborhood for the suspect.

A detailed description of the person was not immediately provided by police. There are unconfirmed reports he or she was wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants.

About 15 minutes after the gunfire, police detained one person for question. They have not confirmed if this person is the suspect in the case, however.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

