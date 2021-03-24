Drugs stopped from getting to 27,000 people, Pleasanton Police say

In addition to drugs, police found $20,000 in cash at an undisclosed location north of Pleasanton on Wednesday.

PLEASANTON, Texas — The video above is of a bust in February.

The Pleasanton Police Department announced a drug bust Wednesday afternoon that resulted in two kinds of narcotics seized along with thousands in cash. So far though, there's no word on any arrests.

According to the Pleasanton Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, 60 pounds of Methamphetamine and almost two pounds of pure black tar heroin were found at a location north of Pleasanton. Investigators also found more than $20,000 in cash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Atascosa County Sheriff's Department also assisted with the investigation.

Pleasanton Chief of Police Ronald Sanchez shared the magnitude of Tuesday's discovery. In a post on Facebook, he said:

“A narcotics seizure of this amount is unprecedented. To put this into perspective, that is enough individual doses of Methamphetamine to fuel the habits of approximately 27,000 people.”

We're keeping an eye out, #Pleasanton... 🚔 During a recent security check, our officers encountered a driver who had nearly half a pound of meth stashed in her purse! 👜 pic.twitter.com/Sj7Qp8PeKS — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) December 16, 2020

KENS 5 is working to learn more about the bust, but although the post said "arrests will continue" – there wasn't anything in particular shared about any arrests in connection with the seizure.

In June of 2020, the Pleasanton Police Department began a crackdown operation on drugs called “Operation Crystal Cowboy,” which has landed dozens of people in jail in Atascosa County.

Last month, the Pleasanton Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, arrested close to 30 people.

Sanchez said then that the crackdown isn’t over as they are on a mission to put an end to drug trafficking in the county.