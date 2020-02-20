SAN ANTONIO — A manager at San Antonio Men's Club was arrested after an agent with the Special Investigations Unit of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) discovered one of the 'entertainers' was only 16, per an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Kenneth Matthew Dean was charged with employment harmful to a child ages 14-17.

Timekeeping reports from the club confirmed the teen's employment as an 'entertainer.' Also included in the confiscated documents was the teen's application from the summer of 2018.

Dean was found to be the only manager working at the club at the time of the teen's hiring.

TABC agents were made aware of the teen's presence while investigating a human trafficking scheme.