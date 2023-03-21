Suspects interrupt meetup between man and woman in potential setup ending in gunfire, SAPD says

Police said it could have been a planned robbery, but the suspects didn’t make any demands for property.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s invited a woman over after meeting her on a dating website, and it ended in gunfire, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon in the backyard of a north-side home on Alametos near Blanco Road.

Authorities said the man and woman were drinking in the backyard when two other men showed up to the house looking for her. The man told police that he felt threatened, and shot at the suspects.

The woman and the two men tried to run away, and authorities believe the woman was shot; two shell casings were also found at the home. However, the group wasn't located after running to a car and driving away.

Police said it could have been a planned robbery, but the suspects didn’t make any demands for property. An investigation will take place and surveillance cameras will be reviewed.

The home is also connected to another residence, and there was believed to be an elderly couple, and potentially, a child next door. However, no injuries were reported.

