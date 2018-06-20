Authorities responding to a fire on Monday at an apartment complex on Jones Maltsberger Road found one body that was too badly burned to identify at the scene.

Wednesday, the Medical examiner's office identified the body as 20-year-old Jared Vargas. They further said that Vargas died from "homicidal violence."

20-year-old Ernesto Esquivel-Garcia has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the case. Police say he set the body on fire at an apartment. ICE has confirmed there is an immigration hold on Garcia, which indicates that he is in the country illegally.

Vargas' family said he had been missing since Saturday, and they were concerned when they didn't hear from him. According to the family, his car was found at the scene.

