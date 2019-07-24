SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two years after being indicted in multiple rape cases in the Medical Center area, a suspect accused of targeting, assaulting and robbing several San Antonio women has pled guilty to the alleged crimes.

Anton Jamail Harris was arrested in June of 2017 after authorities obtained a DNA match leading to him as a suspect in the six cases, which unfolded between June, 2016 and May, 2017. Now 20 years old, he pled guilty to five charges of aggravated sexual assault on Wednesday.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said the development "should send a message to the community that Anton Harris will no longer pose a danger."

A sentencing is now impending for Harris.