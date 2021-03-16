Mayor Nirenberg speaks out against racist, anti-mask graffiti at San Antonio restaurant

"We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law," he said about the Noodle Tree vandalism. "When one of us is attacked, we will stand up and support them."

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg said hate has no place in San Antonio and is promising justice after a local restaurant was targeted with hateful messages over the weekend.

Noodle Tree was vandalized with phrases like "Go back 2 China" and "No masks". As of Monday night, there are still no arrests in the case. SAPD Chief William McManus said investigators are working the case as a hate crime.

"This is nothing but a bigoted, cowardly move to do something like that, "he said.

Judge Nelson Wolff said, "There are some sick people in our community."

Days before the spray-paint attack, the owner of Noodle Tree appeared on CNN. He criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to drop the mask mandate saying Abbott is putting Texans in danger. Right next to Noodle Tree is another restaurant that also requires masks, but was untouched by the hate. Peter Eng owns Singapore.

"I don't know why," he said. "I just feel sorry for him."

While the hate was only temporary for Noodle Tree, the love from the community will endure. Plenty of San Antonians came by the restaurant to share messages of inclusion and positivity.

"It is part of our culture, and DNA that when people in our community those in the margins are attacked, we stand up and defend them," the mayor said.

On Monday, Chief McManus said investigators canvassed the area and went around and spoke to any potential witnesses.