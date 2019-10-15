The question of what happened at the intersection of Stonegate and Wake Forrest nearly a year ago still haunts one family, even from hundreds of miles away.



"We really don't know any more than a year ago," Teresa Thompson said from her Louisiana home. "We just keep praying that justice will be served for our son."

Early in the morning of Nov. 9, San Antonio Police responded to a shooting at Stonegate and Wake Forrest Drive. Authorities say 25-year-old Oscar Alan Thompson was shot in the head while he was driving a friend home.



No suspects have been named, and no arrests were ever made.

"He had his whole life ahead of him. I'll never get those grandchildren, I'll never get his hugs, I'll never get that back," Teresa said as she began to cry. "But if I could get justice for my son at least it wouldn't go in vain and maybe it would save someone else’s life."

RELATED: 'Why my son?' Mother searches for answers after son is murdered

Thompson is hoping to do that with incentive. On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of San Antonio announced a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

It's an offer Thompson truly hopes someone takes as she vows to never give up the search for closure and the search for peace.



"All my days, I will always always be searching for justice for my son," she insisted. "I feel like God will answer those prayers and give us that peace, I do."



Thompson says a billboard will also be going up later this month by the Ingram Park Mall later this month to spread work of the reward.