Matagorda County Sheriff indicted on charges of tampering with government record

According to the indictment, Sheriff Osborne removed the arrest of a woman from the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office jailing record computerized database, and redacted her arrest from the master jail book.

"Unfortunately this case is in the criminal justice system so I feel I cannot comment except to say that the offense report of the arrest by the Officer was not destroyed, concealed, removed, or otherwise impaired and was always available. I will say I simply tried to correct a mistake and I look forward to a trial in this matter."