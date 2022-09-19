Man who killed customer for cutting him in line at Popeyes sentenced to 22 years

Ricoh McClain of D.C. was found guilty of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis on Nov. 4, 2019, at the height of popularity for a new Popeyes chicken sandwich.

OXON HILL, Md. — A man who fatally stabbed a fellow customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

A Prince George's County jury found Ricoh McClain of D.C. guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeyes on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019.

McClain brought his wife and two children to the establishment initially to get a chicken sandwich. According to police, the incident happened at the height of the popularity surrounding the release of a new spicy sandwich.

In a press conference at the time, Prince George's County Police stated that the incident occurred after one man allegedly worked his way through the front of a line of customers waiting for service. Once toward the front of the line, a confrontation occurred with another man waiting his turn.

Within 15 seconds, the argument was taken outside to the parking lot and the man accused of working his way through the front of the line was stabbed. Prince George's County Police told reporters that a line to get a chicken sandwich on Nov. 4 was a 15-minute wait.

The victim, Davis, was then taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died about an hour later.

Police identified McClain using video surveillance and were able to find him after he'd spent 11 days in hiding, according to a Monday press conference.