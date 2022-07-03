Young man shot in front of his home in Converse

Investigators said a young adult male was shot in the abdomen twice. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was shot late Sunday night at his home in Converse, police said. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Margarita Hill.

Investigators said a young adult male was shot in the abdomen twice in front of his home. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the Converse Police Department, they believe the victim was targeted and it does not appear to be a random shooting.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired and a neighboring home was also hit by the gunfire.