Local food truck stolen in minutes on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man's livelihood was stolen within minutes. His food truck gone in just 15 minutes.

Armando Jimenez's heart dropped when he showed up to his business Thursday morning. He said surveillance shows two men breaking his locks and stealing his food truck.

It was parked outside Louis Pasteur in front of Tacos Y Café also known as Café Martínez.

"Everything that we worked for was in that food truck," he said.

The small business took a hit. Food and equipment were inside. He said now his employees are afraid to work.

"It is just so unfair," the owner said.

The owner has been working hard at his business since 2019.

"With COVID coming back it is a lot of loss sales," he said. "And now with this, the food truck being stolen is just one of the biggest hits we had since COVID."

As Jimenez spends more money to make up for his loss, he remains hopeful.

He said surveillance video from across the street is now in the hands of police.

"I just hope I can find it. And start back with my life."

Jimenez can't catch a break. He said just Wednesday night thieves got away with his propane tank. He doesn't have insurance either on the truck.