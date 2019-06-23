DALLAS — Editor's note: While Dallas police originally reported Gabriel Monjaraz appeared to have died from electrocution while possibly trying to steal copper, authorities now say his cause of death has yet to be determined. Investigators say it also appears Monjaraz wasn't attempting to steal at the time of his death.

The cause of death of a 25-year-old man remains under investigation after his body was found following a 911 call reporting shots fired.

Gabriel Monjaraz was found dead at about 3:12 a.m. Sunday near Oliver Street and North Central Expressway in Dallas.

Responding officers determined Monjaraz wasn't shot. While an initial investigation determined he may have been electrocuted while trying to steal copper, Dallas police later reported that likely wasn't the case.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner hasn't released Monjaraz's cause of death and an investigation continues.

