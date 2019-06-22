SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot twice in his car while driving down the frontage road of Loop 410 and Cripple Creek on the city's northeast side, police said.

The driver wrecked his car at the entrance of the Spanish Oaks Apartments around 1:30 a.m.

He managed to get out of his car and ran inside the apartment complex looking for help, before collapsing by building 33.

A resident reportedly found him on the floor and called police.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds in the stomach and the leg.

There is no witness or suspect at this time.