Man shot ex-wife, her new husband to death at SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Police said a man shot his ex-wife and her new husband to death at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of South Gessner Road on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they believe an ex-husband shot his ex-wife and her new husband Wednesday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., they got calls about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of South Gessner Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot.

The officers followed a blood trail to an apartment unit, where a man surrendered and was taken into custody.

Inside the apartment, a woman was found dead.

Police said the man and woman who were killed were married and the person who was taken into custody was the woman's ex-husband.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, but it's unclear if it was on the suspect when he was taken into custody.