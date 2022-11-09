The two shootings happened within blocks of each other just two hours apart, according to the Houston Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston.

Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty Road around 8 p.m. when they learned that a woman who was shot had been taken to the hospital where she later died.

Two hours later, as police were investigating the first shooting, they heard multiple gunshots down the street near 3800 Liberty Road. As officers pulled up, they saw a large crowd running from the scene. That's when they discovered one man was shot and killed and another man involved took himself to the hospital, where he is currently stable.

HPD Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said two people were detained at the scene for questioning and released. Bashir said one person did run from officers which led to a search involving K-9 units and a helicopter, but the person was never found.