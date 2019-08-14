A search for two armed kidnappers is underway after a man and woman were forced into a car at a Dallas apartment complex and then driven to several ATMs, police say.

Authorities say two men kidnapped the man and woman at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 3600 block of Bolivar Drive.

The men drove the victims to several ATMs before returning to the apartment, according to police.

At one point, the man attempted to fight off the kidnappers but was shot in the hip.

While the male victim was left at the complex, the kidnappers fled with the woman still in the car. She was later found near the 6600 block of Starling Circle, officers say.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas police haven't released a description of the kidnappers.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More crime coverage on WFAA: