SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they arrested a 34-year-old man who evaded police after officers discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

According to an affidavit, Jacob Michael Gore dropped "several credit cards bearing different names" outside of his storage unit. The rental storage facility manager later collected them and called police, who discovered Gore had an active warrant.

The next day, Sept. 14., Gore returned to the rental storage facility, where the manager took down his license plate information and called SAPD again.

The affidavit states officers soon spotted the car on the road and attempted a traffic stop, but Gore didn't comply, instead "intentionally refusing to stop his vehicle." Furthermore, the affidavit states, he "disregarded numerous traffic laws and fled at a high rate of speed" in an apparent attempt to escape the officer, who didn't engage in a police pursuit.

Not long after, SAPD received a call that the same car Gore was in had been found abandoned as he fled on foot. Police also discovered the car was a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually arrested Gore on Friday after multiple managers at the rental storage facility positive identified him. He is behind bars on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape. His total bond is $34,000.