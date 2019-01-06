SAN ANTONIO — Friday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Hassan Ismael Mzrhd after he allegedly robbed a student after sending him a Snapchat message asking him to skip school and hang out, police said.

SAPD responded to the incident at Business Careers at Holmes High School located at 6500 Ingram Road on May 28 just after 9 a.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, told police after sending him the Snapchat message, Mzrhd and two unknown males, picked him up at a restaurant and drove him to a nearby apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, one of the men displayed a shotgun and struck him several times in the head and face with it then held his head down and stole his backpack, wallet, money, cell phone and shoes.

The victim was then forced out of the car and he was able to flag someone down for help.

Mzrad was positively identified in a photo lineup as one of the three suspects involved in this robbery.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and has a bond of $75,000.

He is expected to be in court in July for a pre-hearing according to online records.