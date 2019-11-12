HOUSTON — For the second time in less than a week a Houston-area police officer has died in the line of duty.

Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night, and the search for her killer continues Wednesday morning.

Chief Tom Cromie said the 43-year-old mother was struck by a suspect in a Jeep while attempting to make an arrest in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court.

According to police, the Jeep's driver had an active warrant for domestic violence out of Harris County. While the suspect was being handcuffed, he was able to get away from Sullivan and another officer, get back in his vehicle and hit Sullivan while leaving the scene.

That Jeep was later found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

As of Wednesday morning the suspect's name had not been released, but overnight police surrounded his mother's home in southeast Houston — blocking off a neighborhood as the search continued. KHOU 11 cameras spotted two women placed in the back of a patrol car for questioning, but so far no arrests have been announced.

Police asked residents in the neighborhood to stay indoors.

Even as the search continued, a number of law enforcement officers escorted the body of the fallen police officer to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Police described the suspect as being in his 20s, and he was last seen wearing a hoodie. At the time of his escape, authorities said the suspect may have handcuffs attached to one wrist.

This is the second officer death in our area in a matter of days. Over the weekend Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's East End. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

