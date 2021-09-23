Man who gave trumpet lessons to Floresville ISD students charged with online solicitation of a minor

Jacob Kolodziej, 28, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, the same day he was arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A 28-year-old man who once worked with children as a contractor, giving music lessons to them in Floresville Independent School District, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old. Court records show Jacob Kolodziej posted bond, however, on Tuesday, the same day he was arrested.

According to an affidavit, Kolodziej was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after detectives received video of him at a downtown hotel recorded by an organization in Colorado on August 27, 2021, that shared the clip on YouTube. The group known as Colorado Ped Patrol had one of its members pose as a 13-year-old girl who Kolodziej planned on meeting, the affidavit said.

Detectives said Kolodziej used the apps Whisper and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. In his conversations, he said he taught trumpet. On September 16, 2021, SAPD learned that he had a valid Texas Educator Certificate and they contacted FISD. The district said Kolodziej had resigned from his position as a vendor on August 28, 2021. That's one day after the recording was made.

The video shows Kolodziej being confronted by several members of the group and he admits on camera he was intending to have sex with the juvenile, the affidavit said. He is also seen pulling out a sex toy from his backpack and admitted to having child pornography on his phone, detectives said.

Floresville ISD released the following statement: