THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton man accused of shooting his neighbor following a dispute involving a dog jumping over a fence and into his yard was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday.

Michael Kourosh Sadeghi, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder last month.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on March 27, 2018, a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's office says officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of 106th Drive in Thornton on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find Dustin Schmidt, 42, suffering from gunshot wounds in his backyard, the release says.

The shooting happened after a dog belonging to Schmidt’s girlfriend jumped a fence and into Sadeghi’s yard, the DA’s office said.

The German-shepherd mix was hanging by his leash when the release says Schmidt pulled the dog back over the fence and into his yard. An argument ensued, and the release says Sadeghi ultimately shot Schmidt four times.

Sadeghi was arrested at his home and taken to the Adams County Detention Facility.

