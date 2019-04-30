SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man has been charged with stalking after a business owner on the northwest side said he has been causing problems for employees.

Charles Brady Gann was captured on surveillance video throwing a large amount of urine-soaked garbage at a business on Fredericksburg Road, police said.

The business owner told police that Gann had been stalking and harassing him, his wife and his employees since mid-March. According to the affidavit, Gann would consistently call to harass the business, post slanderous messages online, and follow them in his vehicle and purposely try to cause accidents.

The latest incident was recorded on the business’ surveillance camera where Gann was captured driving up to the location and throwing urine-soaked trash at the building, according to the affidavit. The business owner told police he feared more problems, since the suspect lived in a nearby apartment complex.

Gann has been charged with stalking, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

