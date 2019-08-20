SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman had a gun pointed at her as she was trying to pick up her kids. Police said 34-year-old Michael Hartfield is the man who fired his weapon at the mom parked at a school bus stop.

Police said the mom was parked next to the curb outside Hartfield's home near the intersection of Castle Bell and Castle Hunt. That's on the city's northeast side. According to an affidavit, Hartfield came out of his house and demanded her to leave. When she refused, police said Hartfield came back with a gun and pointed it at the mom. Police report he then fired off one round above the victim's vehicle.

Indira Lopez lives on the same street. The mother of four said this is why she picks up her kids from school.

"You feel secure that they are in school, and that they are on the bus and than this happens," she said. "It is terrible. My husband told me there is a lot of violence and everything going on these days. He feels more secure if I go pick them up."

The victim wasn't hurt. Police said after firing off the gun, Hartfield left the scene. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, Hartfield bonded out of jail Monday.

Judson ISD told KENS 5 Monday that a parent called the school district the day before the incident with concerns about the bus stop. A school district spokesperson said the bus stop was moved away from that location and is now down the street. Judson ISD said the safety of their students is a top priority.

