Man wanted on felony warrant leads police on low-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted on a felony warrant led police on a low-speed chase early Sunday morning, police say.

Around 1 a.m., a Castle Hills police officer saw the suspect driving in the area of Blanco Road and Lockhill Selma Road when the officer tried to pull the suspect over.

The suspect did not stop, instead he started the low-speed chase which did not exceed speeds of 45 mph, police said.

Police said the chase lasted around 8 minutes and went in and out of neighborhoods in the immediate area.

After the suspect's truck became disabled near the intersection of Blanco Road and McCarty Road, the suspect ran on foot but was tased by police and taken into custody, police said.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including evading and possession of illegal narcotics as well as the felony warrant.