NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reward to capture a fugitive accused of killing two young men in an early morning Nashville stabbing is up to $42,500.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the state is offering a $10,000 reward to find Michael Mosley. Other reward money also is being offered.

TBI has added Mosley to its "Most Wanted" list.

Authorities said Mosley faces two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

He's wanted for his role in a fatal stabbing early Saturday outside The Dogwood Restaurant and Bar in Midtown.

Mosley, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds. The TBI said he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

TBI released a new photo of Mosley on Tuesday night.

In addition to the $10,000 that Gov. Bill Lee set aside on Tuesday, the TBI previously announced a $2,500 reward when he was added to the Most Wanted List. Businesses in the Midtown area donated also have $20,000 for a reward and sports commentator Clay Travis posted on Twitter he was donating $10,000 for a reward.

WSMV

RELATED: Nashville Police identify man wanted for questioning after deadly Saturday morning stabbings

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died following a fight outside of The Dogwood Restaurant and Bar.

University of Tennessee Knoxville student A.J. Bethurum also suffered injuries for which he was being treated.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information directly leading to Mosley's capture and arrest.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any tips.

A look into Mosley's past shows he has a pattern of charges related to assault and assault with a deadly weapon, according to WSMV.

In 2015, Mosley was indicted on a stabbing that took place on Colt Drive after an argument with a woman. In 2018, Mosley was charged with two separate assault crimes. In December 2018, Mosley was charged with felony aggravated assault after an incident in a Walmart on Charlotte Pike.

RELATED: Report: Man sought for questioning in fatal weekend stabbing has violent past

Most recently, Mosley was involved with a jail riot in March 2019 in Cheatham County.

Mosley was one of six people charged with instigating the riot in the jail.

TBI Most Wanted Alert: Michael Mosley

WSMV reported that the Trapeni family will honor the memory of Paul Trapeni, III with a visitation Friday, Dec. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Paul's funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m., at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main Street, Franklin. Following the service, Paul will be buried at the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens, by the funeral home.

The Beathard family will celebrate Clayton Beathard's life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Grace Chapel located at 3297 Southall Road in Franklin. The family said a reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.