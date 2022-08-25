Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Andrew Rangel.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit.

Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35.

On May 4, Rangel was leaving work when he was shot on I35. After being shot, the affidavit says he crashed his car. EMS and police arrived on scene, and Rangel was pronounced dead.

At the time before Nevarez was arrested, police were looking for a silver Buick LeSabre that was connected to him. Officials knew the car they were looking for, so when all tips pointed back to Nevarez, police interviewed him. Shortly after the interview, he abruptly quit his job in New Braunfels and moved out of state, the affidavit says.

Hours before he died, 29-year-old Rangel was on the phone with his best friend. It would be their last conversation.

Evan Guerrero said he misses the friend who was more like a brother.