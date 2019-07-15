JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he caused $6,800 in damage at a Sonic near Cy-Fair because he was upset with the service.

Precinct 4 deputies said Joshua Defriese, 33, was at the Sonic-Drive In in the 32200 block of Northwest Freeway when he became upset over the delay in service.

He damaged a door and digital menu at the fast-food chain before driving off.

Deputies were able to identify and locate Defriese some time after the incident. He was taken back to the Sonic where witnesses positively identified him as the person who damaged the property.

He was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

He was charged with criminal mischief.

