SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for starting a fire Tuesday morning that spread to the Essence Nightclub just north of downtown.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Ricardo Herrera confessed to investigators that he started a fire while sleeping outside the business with his lighter to keep warm. He faces charges of arson.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and first responders treated two people at the scene for smoke inhalation. Officials say about $4,000 worth of damage was done to the nightclub.

The developments in this case, coincidentally, mirror those from another blaze earlier in March. On Friday police arrested a woman after she confessed she started a fire eventually responsible for burning down a local gym so that she could keep warm.