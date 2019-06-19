SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 40s was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot three times in the hand and in the thigh overnight.

Police received calls for shots fired near Page Middle School, just south of downtown around 1:20 a.m.

The victim went to his friends house in the 100 block of Cosgrove and at some point the friend brought out a gun, police said.

The two men then drove to another location. That's when the suspect allegedly shot the victim and took off with his truck.

Police are still looking for both the suspect and the victim's car.

The victim walked to the front of Page Middle School to wait for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.