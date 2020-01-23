COTULLA, Texas — The man accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend is in custody at the La Salle County Jail in Cotulla, according to law enforcement sources.

22-year-old Jose Galindo was arrested Thursday on a warrant for manslaughter.

Galindo is suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the head at an apartment in the 4100 block of Southcross at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Three witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man walk out of the apartment. He drove off in a BMW with paper license plates.

Galindo was spotted early Thursday morning in Carrizo Springs, fled, and was eventually arrested in La Salle County.

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition. The Medical Examiners Office confirmed Wednesday that she later died. She has not been identified.

RELATED: 19-year-old woman shot in the head, killed at apartment complex

RELATED: ‘Unethical, immoral and criminal’: Kerrville Police survey reveals tension within police force following questionable search warrant

RELATED: Police: Man caught breaking into Bexar County Courthouse

RELATED: SAPD: 1 killed, 2 on the run after south-side shooting