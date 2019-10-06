SPRING, Texas — Deputy constables searched overnight for a man who stole a mother’s car with her child inside in the Spring area.

The little girl has since been reunited with her mother, but the suspect remains on the run.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Treaschwig where the mother said she went into a convenience store. A man, who was believed to be on a bicycle, got in the woman’s car and took off with the child still inside.

Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables spotted the sedan and chased it at speeds topping 120 mph.

After a 15-minute pursuit, the suspect managed to get away in the nearby neighborhood. A wrecker driver later spotted the stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Monteith with the girl inside, but the suspect was already gone.

The girl was checked out in an ambulance at the scene and then returned to her mother.

After a three-hour search of the neighborhood, the suspect was not located.

Deputies impounded the suspect’s bike and the victim’s car and hope to find evidence and fingerprints that will help them make an arrest.

