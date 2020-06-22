Man stabs home resident, gets shot trying to collect a debt, SAPD says

Police said the man had come to the house armed with a knife or machete.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was trying to collect a debt was shot by a home resident early Sunday evening, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Cattleman Street on the city's northeast side. Emergency workers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.

Police said the man had come to the house armed with a knife or machete. The resident defended himself by shooting the man.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The resident sustained stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.