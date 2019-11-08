A dog was stabbed Sunday morning at Bonnie Wenk Dog Park in McKinney after getting into a fight with another dog, McKinney police said.

The dog in question was involved in a fight with another dog when a man, who was not the owner of either of the dogs in the fight, walked up to the dog and stabbed it, then ran off, police said.

Police said the dog is expected to recover.

The man is described as white, around 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 200 pounds with a beard and a ponytail. He was in a yellow shirt, black shorts and a hat, witnesses told police.

McKinney police are still investigating.

