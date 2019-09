SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed with a screwdriver.

According to San Antonio Police, the man was inside his apartment in the 100 block of Chantel Street around 4 a.m. Friday when his neighbor's boyfriend came into his apartment and started arguing with him.

Police say the suspect stabbed the man several times in the chest with the screwdriver.

The suspect, who is also in his 60s, ran from the location.

No arrests have been made.