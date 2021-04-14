Man in critical condition after being stabbed on south side

The 61-year-old victim was visiting a friend and may have had a verbal altercation with the 71-year-old suspect, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man on the south side was stabbed in the chest late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived to the location in the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road near East Southcross, they found a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.

According to a preliminary report, the victim was visiting a friend and may have had a verbal altercation with the 71-year-old suspect. That man faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.