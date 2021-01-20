Man shows up at San Antonio Express-News with gunshot wound

The man in his 60s said he was shot when he appeared at 3:50 a.m. at the downtown location, but police aren't sure where the shooting actually happened.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out who shot a man overnight who showed up at a newspaper office.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man in his 60s came up to the drive-thru breezeway of the San Antonio Express-News facility, located at 301 Avenue E in downtown, and said he had been shot.

Authorities said they do not currently know where the shooting happened. The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound to the neck. Police also said the victim may be homeless.