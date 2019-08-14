Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A search for two kidnappers is underway after a man was shot and woman was sexually assaulted and forced into a car at gunpoint at a Dallas apartment complex, police say.

Authorities say around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday the two suspects were seen driving around a complex near the 3600 block of Bolivar Drive looking for balcony doors that were open.

Police say the two suspects, one believed to be 16 years old and the other believed to be 18 or 19, found an open door and entered an apartment unit.

At that point, they held a man and woman at gunpoint while they took belongings from the room, according to police.

RELATED: Teen accused in rapes, slaying of Dallas woman remains in juvenile custody after certified as an adult

The suspects then forced the victims into a car at gunpoint and drove them to an ATM making them withdraw money before returning to the apartment, according to police.

Once back at the apartment, the teen walked the man back to the apartment unit. At that point, police say the man attempted to fight off the teen but was shot in the hip.

Authorities say the man was able to take the gun from the teen and that's when the suspect ran back to the car.

During the altercation, the second suspect stayed in the car with the woman.

The kidnappers then fled with the woman still in the car and sexually assaulted her, according to police. About 45 minutes later she was found near the 6600 block of Starling Circle, officers say.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

Officers are working to arrest the teen and other suspect. They are asking anyone with information to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More crime coverage on WFAA: