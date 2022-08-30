Man shot while walking home, victim tells police

The victim told police that he had just moved into the area when he was shot while walking.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said the victim told them he was walking home when a vehicle pulled over and someone inside shot at him several times. The victim says that he did not recognize anyone or anything about the car and feels it was random.