Man shot while riding bike on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike on the west side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, someone in a vehicle shot the victim.

Investigators said the victim was riding down Stagecoach Lane near Loop 410 just before 10 p.m. when a SUV pulled up and someone started shooting.

The man was hit in the stomach and taken to University Hospital.

So far, there's no word on his condition and no one has been arrested.

If you have information that can help police solve this crime, you're asked to contact them.