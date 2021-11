Police aren't sure if the shooting was targeted or random. It happened near South General McMullen and Amaya around 11 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot while driving late Sunday night, police said. The gunman got away.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, investigators don't know if it was a targeted shooting or if it was random. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near South General McMullen and Amaya.

When officers arrived, they found a man injured by at least one bullet.