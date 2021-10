The man, who is believed to be in his 20s and is in critical condition, wasn't able to give police a description of the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while driving on I-10 early Wednesday morning, police said. Officers found him in his car on Culebra Road around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said he had been shot in the chest and he was rushed by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition.