SPRING, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight Saturday after he was shot in the head during a carjacking in Spring, deputies said.  

This happened in the 17000 block of Kuykendahl.

Sources said the suspect shot the man twice before he took off with his car.

The victim's condition is serious. 

No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story.

